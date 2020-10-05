STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two of 4-member gang held for duping farmers

Published: 05th October 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam (Rural) police arrested two persons of a four-member gang for allegedly cheating farmers and traders in Khammam town to the tune of `3.54 crore. As many as seven cases were registered against them, in addition to three other cases in Hyderabad. The prime accused P Siva Kumari and Gopi Krishna are on the run. 

According to Khammam (Rural) CI P Satyanarayana Reddy, Siva Kumari — who hails from Vijayawada — and her three sons Siva, Shankar and Gopi Krishna had visited Khammam town and surrounding villages to meet several farmers and traders. She told them she was in charge of about 250 missionary school hostels, and that they needed large quantities of essential commodities for cheap prices. After buying their produce for nominal charges, she sold them in various parts of Vijayawada for a profit. 

Meanwhile, she had taken `20 lakh as loan from a woman named M Sunitha. Sunitha, who got to know about her dealings with ryots and traders, lodged a complaint with the police. The police found that the family had cheated seven people to the tune of `3.54 crore. The CI also said the gang is involved in three other cases in Hyderabad.

