Unsolved mysteries: Cases of missing persons on the rise in Mahbubnagar 

MAHBUBNAGAR: As many as 271 persons, 60 per cent of them women, are missing from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for the last three-and-half years. Their whereabouts are not known though cases have been registered at several police stations. Most of the undetected cases are of those people who leave no clue of their whereabouts. The police suspect that they are not in the district or the State but may have gone to far off places like Mumbai and Pune.

After two or three months of making inquiries, the police give up investigation which would add to the long list of cases that are categorised as “under investigation.” Take the case of disappearance of Peddakondaiah, VRA of Tadiparthi in Gopalpet mandal in Wanaparthy district. He went to perform his duty at Beachpalli ghat during Krishna Pushkaralu in 2016 and when he did not return home after the festivities were over, his family members lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, in Itikyala, the police came to know about an unidentified body lying near the river and since there was no one to identify it, they performed the last rites. But before doing that they took a picture of the body. Recently, Peddakondaiah’s family members got a wind that Itikyala police knew about someone who had similar features as him. When they went there, the police told them about the body of an unknown person. When they were shown the picture, they immediately recognised him as Peddakondaiah.

After four long years, they now know that Peddakondaiah died during Pushkaralu.

There are several such cases where the whereabouts of missing persons are not known even now. Hemant from Meethya Thanda in Bijinepalli mandal in Nagarkurnool district left home on August 17 after sending a video to a friend, saying he was going to end his life. He has wife and a son. Till date the police have no clue as to whether he ended his life or not.

Then there is the case of a girl, belonging to a thanda in the Balanagar mandal of Mahbubnagar district, who went missing four-and-half years and no one knows where she is now. The girl left home on December 25, 2015. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on December 29 of the same year but to no avail. Her family members put out notices in newspapers and pasted notices on walls in public places with an appeal to inform them if any one found her. But so far they have not received any information.

Says Mahbubnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gangasani Sridhar: “On an average over 100 missing cases are registered every month in police stations across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. They include minors, the elderly and women. Many leave home due to strife, love affairs and other issues. We do our best to trace them.” “Some of them go to far places like Mumbai and never return,” he adds.