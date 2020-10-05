STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vinod wants Centre to be proactive in resolving water disputes

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman lashes out at BJP leaders, including Kishan Reddy, for saying Telangana government has done nothing on this front  

Published: 05th October 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday reiterated that the resolution of the inter-State river water disputes rested solely with the Centre. He lashed out at BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, for saying Telangana had done nothing on its own in this direction.

Speaking to reporters here, Vinod Kumar said if Kishan, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the remaining two MPs truly want to help Telangana, they should pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. 

They should get a direction to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to decide on the water allocation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He objected to Kishan saying that the Centre would mediate between the sibling States if both Chief Ministers come to the negotiation table. “It is unbecoming of Kishan Reddy to make objectionable comments against the State government without going into the depths of the issue.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who lacks basic understanding of the river water disputes, had asked KCR if he was sleeping for the last six years and wrote to the Jal Shakti Minister seeking resolution of the issue, Vinod Kumar said. He reminded him that since the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister had been writing to the Centre to resolve the issue. Whenever he was in Delhi, he took up the matter with the top brass of the Central government, he said.

He reiterated that it is the Centre which should take a proactive role as river water disputes came under its ambit and not that of the States. He recalled that then Irrigation  Minister T Harish Rao wrote to the Centre on July 14, 2014 -- six weeks after Telangana was formed -- requesting for an early end to the river water disputes. The same day, the then Principal Secretary (Irrigation), SK Joshi, had sent a notice to the Secretary of the Union Water Resources Ministry. Vinod Kumar also referred to TRS MPs raising the issue in the 16th Lok Sabha and pressuring the then Ministers Uma Bharti and Nitin Gadkari to resolve it.

It was unfortunate that when Uma Bharti was trying to end the woes, BJP MPs from Karnataka and Maharashtra created a ruckus in Parliament and prevented her from doing so. Telangana had even moved the Supreme Court after the Centre failed to resolve the issue in a year, in accordance with the Act, yet the Union Government maintained stoic silence.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp