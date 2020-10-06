Arjitha Seva from today at Vemulawada temple

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Nearly 10,000 devotees visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday due to the dual reasons of the day being an auspicious one, as well as Covid-19 restrictions being eased. Since the onset of the pandemic, the number of devotees visiting the temple had reduced drastically.

Meanwhile, temple authorities decided to resume Arjitha Seva services from Tuesday onwards, but only limited tickets would be issued. Devotees will not be allowed to take a dip in the Dharma Gundam.

Owners of establishments waiting to resume businesses in the temple town expressed happiness over the authorities’ decision, and also over the rise in number of visitors.