Covaxin to use ViroVax’s adjuvant to boost immune response

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad vaccine maker, Bharat Biotech, on Monday, announced that its novel Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin, which is undergoing Phase-II human trials, will use adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II for boosting immune response and lasting immunity. The technology is being used under licensing agreement with the USA-based ViroVax LLC.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, USA, “An adjuvant is an ingredient used in some vaccines that helps create a stronger immune response in people receiving the vaccine. In other words, adjuvants help vaccines work better.” Covaxin is an inactivated virus vaccine. The inactivated virus is formulated with ViroVax’s adjuvant to produce the vaccine candidate.

Bharat Biotech, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Krishna Ella said, “There is critical need to develop and make available adjuvants which helps in inducing greater antibody responses to vaccine antigens, thus resulting in long-term protection against pathogens. Adjuvants also enhance the sustainability of the global vaccine supply on account of their antigen-sparing effect. Our partnership with ViroVax resonates with Bharat Biotech’s relentless efforts towards developing safe and effective vaccines coupled with long term immunity.”

He added, “The widely used adjuvant Aluminium hydroxide in the development of SARS CoV-2 vaccines is known to induce a Th2 based response (which are important for eradication of extracellular parasites and bacterial infection). The Th2 based response has a theoretical risk of vaccine associated enhanced respiratory diseases (ADE). We have used Imidazoquinoline class of adjuvants, which are known to induce Th1 based response which further reduces the risk of Anti-Body Dependent Enhancement.”