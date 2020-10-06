HC notice to Telangana over naming of Women’s Commission head  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the State government’s failure to fill up posts of various statutory bodies, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State Advocate General BS Prasad to inform within a week about the exercise carried out by the government and the time required to appoint a chairperson for the State Women’s Commission.

Statutory bodies cannot be made to function without a head and it is a matter of serious concern. Despite constituting the committees for selecting appropriate persons to head the statutory bodies, the appointments are yet to be made and due to this they continue to be headless, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed. The bench also appointed advocate Vasudha Nagaraj as amicus curiae to assist the court in the present PIL and posted the matter to October 13 for further hearing.