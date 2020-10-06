KCR all set for Apex Council meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with Irrigation officials on Monday, a day ahead of the Apex Council meeting. Rao reportedly discussed the points to be highlighted in the Apex Council meeting. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently demanding that the operational control of Srisailam reservoir be handed over to Telangana, in order to prevent AP from constructing Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Rao also demanded that the contents of his letter should be included in the agenda of the Apex Council meeting. He has decided expose the ‘passive’ attitude of the Central government.Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to present a strong argument in the Apex Council meeting and questioned why he had not spoken in the last six years, if there had been any injustice in the water sharing between the two sibling States.

Meeting on law and order situation today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a high level meeting on Wednesday to discuss law and order situation and other issues. The meeting is expected to discuss women safety, protection of forests, controlling timber smuggling, and other issues.