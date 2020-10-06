Kodandaram to contest MLC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram will contest from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Graduates’ constituency in the MLC elections. The party announced his candidature on Monday. The TJS has been trying to get the support of both the Congress and Communist parties.

Prof Kodandaram was instrumental in unifying all forces and forming Telangana Joint Action Committee during the final phase of the separate statehood movement for Telangana. He worked as the chairman of TJAC since its inception in 2009 until he floated a political party. He wanted to contest as an MLA from Janagaon, but dropped out after aligning with the Congress.

