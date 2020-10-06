STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Much-awaited Telangana Group IV results for 1595 government posts finally out

With this, the public service commission has completed recruitment for 30,792 posts in the state, the TSPSC said

Published: 06th October 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

The announcement of the results was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the results of 1595 vacancies notified under the Group IV services on Tuesday. The results were scheduled to be released in March but got delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

With this, the public service commission has completed recruitment for 30,792 posts in the state, the TSPSC said. In response to the TSPSC's notification released in 2018, 4,35,389 candidates applied for the group IV exam held on October 17, 2018. A total of 3,12,397 candidates appeared for the exam for a total of 1867 posts. But the results for 272 other posts in the Beverage Corporation, TSRTC and also GHMC bill collectors were released earlier.

Now, the department has released the results for the remaining 1595 posts in various departments such as Bill Collector, Revenue Department, Home Department and Junior Assistants.

The results got delayed because the process of recruiting Group IV candidates is complex as 48 categories of reservations have to be verified for 179 options for each candidate with reference to merit, post preference, district preference, department, division, sub-division and availability of vacancies.  

Due to the prevailing pandemic, the TSPSC did not release any notifications for new recruitments this year and is not likely to do so till the year-end. However, the commission has regularly conducted departmental tests for promotions of current state government employees.

"In case the government requests filling up of any posts in any of its departments, we will issue notifications as per the requirements," said an official source from the department.

