Online classes turn costly for Mahbubnagar parents

The poor are pawning their valuables to buy phones for their wards’ online classes

By K Amruth Rao
NAGARKURNOOL: The Covid-19 pandemic has made online classes the new normal. Televisions, laptops and smartphones have become a necessity that unfortunately, not many can afford. Such is the plight of several parents in the remote villages of Mahbubnagar who are working their fingers to the bone just so they can give their children a better life. M Rani, a labourer and resident of Vankeswaram from Padira Mandal of Nagarkurnool district is single handedly raising her two children, who study at a local government school. One is in Class I and the other in Class III.

Her husband Vijay died a year ago due to illness. Rani had to sell off her small land holding for her husband’s treatment. Recently, she took a loan to buy a smartphone worth `15,000 to help her elder son attend his online classes. Rani said that she would repay her loan by doing more labour work. In Dokku Thanda of Achampeta Mandal, M Rajesh, a student of Class IX, had accompanied his parents in June to Hyderabad where the family did labour work for four months.

The family spent the Rs 10,000 that they had earned to buy Rajesh a smartphone Class X student B Aswini of Achampeta recently lost her father while her mother Parvathamma works as a labourer. Parvathamma pawned her gold and bought a smartphone for Rs 10,000 for Aswini’s online classes. The mother said that she would go to any extent to ensure quality education for her daughter. Similar are the stories of parents of Charan and Sashanth of Chennaram village from Achampeta mandal. Their parents spent Rs 5,000 and pawned off their jewellery to buy smartphones for both children.

Parvathamma, a widow who works as a labourer, pawned her gold to buy a smartphone worth Rs 10,000
for her daughter Aswini’s online classes

