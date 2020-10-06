Police seize Rs 40 lakh in Shameerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police seized Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash at Shameerpet on the city outskirts late on Monday. While it is widely rumoured that the cash was being meant for distribution in the Dubbaka bypoll, police said the amount was related to a land deal.

The cash and the persons transporting it would be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further probe, said Shameerpet Inspector S Santosham.Based on a tip-off, vehicle checks were conducted at Shameerpet toll plaza. Police intercepted one vehicle in which they found `40 lakh cash. The person transporting the cash has been identified as P Srinivas Babu from Patancheru. He told police that he was taking the money to Siddipet for a land deal. However, he could not produce any proof to support his claims.