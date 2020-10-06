Solipeta Sujatha is TRS candidate for Dubbaka byelection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS, as expected, cleared the candidature of Solipeta Sujatha, widow of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, for the Dubbaka Assembly bypoll.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised her name on Monday. Rao said that Ramalinga Reddy and his family members had played an active role in separate Telangana movement and they had good rapport with the people of the segment.

Members of Ramalinga Reddy’s family should represent the segment to continue development works, Rao felt. This was the reason Sujatha had been declared as the TRS candidate after a party discussion. Ramalinga Reddy died in August this year following a heart attack.