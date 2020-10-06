Tainted ACP was in cahoots with a dozen men to get govt land registered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Narasimha Reddy colluded with 12 persons, including a Sub-Registrar Office staffer and document writers, to get the 2,000-sq. yards government land in Madhapur registered. The land was worth Rs 60 crore.

The ACB, in their remand report, said that Narsimha Reddy misused his powers to occupy the said government land. He connived with Gopagani Sajjan Gouid, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrasekhar and Arjula Jaipal to transfer the ownership of the same.

Later, they gifted the land to Madukar Ram, Bandi Chandra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh and Auluguvelly Srinivas Reddy. To legalise the government land, the former ACP got the 2,000-sq. yards registered in his wife’s name. The ACB officials said that the accused officer deliberately purchased the land in his wife’s name. Of the 12 accused, four persons were benamis of the former ACP.

Two other accused are on the run.

Case against SHE-Team copA criminal trespass case was registered against SHE-Team Inspector at Madhapur, over a land dispute at Guttala Begumpet. The police said that cases under Sections 447 and 427 of the IPC was registered against Inspector Sunitha.