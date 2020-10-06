Telangana crosses 2 lakh-mark with 1,335 new cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Telangana crossed the two-lakh mark on Sunday as the State recorded 1,335 new cases. The State had crossed the one-lakh mark on August 21, when it had recorded 1,01,865 cases, and within a span of 44 days from August 22 to October 4, the State added another 98,746 cases.

The test positivity rate in the 44-day period has been 4.2 per cent, as the State recorded 98,746 cases by conducting 23,50,424 tests. This is much lower compared to the positivity rate of the first one lakh Covid-19 cases - 11.4 per cent, as the State had recorded one lakh cases out of 8,91,173 tests that it had conducted till August 21. The number of deaths since TS crossed one lakh mark have increased by 36 per cent. On August 21, the total number of deaths were 744 which increased to 1,171 on October 4 as the State recorded eight more deaths.

The Case Fatality Rate decreased from 0.73 per cent on August 21 to 0.58 per cent on October 4, whereas the Recovery rate improved from 77.29 per cent to 85.93 per cent. On Sunday, 2,176 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,72,388. The highest number of cases of the total 1,335 new cases on Sunday were recorded from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits - 262. Of the remaining cases a majority were from Rangareddy- 137, Karimnagar- 83, Nalgonda- 72, Khammam- 48, and Warangal Urban- 43.