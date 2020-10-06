STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC to hear cases against MPs and MLAs on Saturdays

The Telangana High Court has decided to take up pending cases against MPs and MLAs (sitting and former) on every Saturday.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court has decided to take up pending cases against MPs and MLAs (sitting and former) on every Saturday. A special website will be created for posting the details of cases pending in various courts including the case status.  

All pending summons and warrants are to be executed within two weeks by constituting a special dedicated team comprising a senior police officer not below the rank of additional superintendent of police. The Chief Justice will review the progress of cases in all the courts every fortnight.

The High Court has also decided to constitute two more special courts at Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar to deal with pending cases against the legislators. In all, there are 118 cases pending before one Special court at Hyderabad and 25 in CBI court and other special courts for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Out of 118 cases, non-bailable warrants are to be executed in 10 cases and summons are yet to be served on the accused in 48 cases. 

In 17 cases, including the alleged disproportionate assets case of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, pending before the principal CBI court are proposed to be disposed of within nine months. Out of these, the CBI has filed a charge-sheet in 11 cases and Enforcement Directorate in five cases. Wherever required, services of senior criminal lawyers will be engaged. The director of prosecution will be advised to appoint suitable and dedicated special public prosecutors to prosecute the pending cases.

As for Andhra Pradesh, about 132 cases are pending before one special court at Vijayawada. Of these cases, 10 are sessions and 122 are triable by the magistrate. (One magistrate in each district will be designated as a special court). Two more special courts at sessions level will be established at Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. In all, there are 4,859 pending cases against MPs / MLAs (sitting and former) across the country. Of them, Uttar Pradesh has highest number of 1,374 cases followed by Bihar (557), Odisha (445), Tamil Nadu (361), Maharashtra (337), Kerala (324) and so on.

In this regard, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, amicus curiae, on Monday filed a report (with regard to pending cases against legislators in various states) before the Supreme Court dealing with Ashwani Kumar Upadhyaya vs Union of India and others case. 

The amicus curiae, in the report, suggested that the trial under special enactments may be continued in the respective special court with priority to be given to the cases against the MPs and MLAs. He sought a direction from  the Apex Court to all the high courts to create a special website for posting the details of cases pending against MPs and MLAs in various courts, including the case status, as has been done by Telangana High Court. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.
 

