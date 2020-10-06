STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana to improve facilities, enhance education standards, say KTR, Sabitha

They said that the government was completely against the corporatisation of education. 

Published: 06th October 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao along with GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan home Minsiter Mehaboob Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy at a meeting. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Telangana State government aims to enhance the educational standards in the State by improving the facilities in institutions providing education from KG to PG.Coming to the rescue of private teachers, the Ministers asked the heads of the educational institutions to be considerate about the salaries of employees in their institutions. 

The IT and Education Ministers held a high-level review meeting with the representatives of the private educational institutions along with Ministers Malla Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali at MCRHRD on Monday. They said that the government was completely against the corporatisation of education. 

During the meeting, representatives of the engineering and pharma, vocational, B Ed and TTC colleges brought their issues to the notice of the ministers. The ministers assured that all the issues would be discussed and addressed in a strategic manner. The Ministers responded positively to the suggestions of parents and managements of institutes and assured them that the suggestions would be taken into consideration. 

Rama Rao said that the IT Department would provide complete support to the engineering and polytechnic students in placements. He added that the government through Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will make the students industry-ready. 

