STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC writes to CEC on horse trading, seeks action against TRS

Uttam Kumar said that the TRS party had been purchasing the MPTCs, ZPTCs, Municipal Councillors and Corporators violating the Election Code of Conduct to gain upper hand in the upcoming MLC elections.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with the MPs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and party senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Monday, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to take action against the ruling TRS party public representatives to safeguard democracy.

Uttam Kumar said that the TRS party had been purchasing the MPTCs, ZPTCs, Municipal Councillors and Corporators violating the Election Code of Conduct to gain upper hand in the upcoming MLC elections. He alleged that the Cabinet Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP BB Patil, Government  Whip Gampa Goverdhan and other MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts had been luring the local bodies leaders of opposition parties to get the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha elected.
“The local body leaders, who have defected have been kept at Pragati Resorts, Aalankrita Resorts, Leonia Resorts and other private resorts, in and around Hyderabad, which is an open violation of Covid-19 guidelines,” the Congress leaders said. 

Uttam Kumar said that they had furnished the evidence of how TRS candidates and leaders were blatantly violating the Code of Conduct of MLC elections besides showing utter disrespect to the institution of the ECI and other poll authorities and said that they had also lodged separate complaints with the District Collectors of Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

KCR smothering democracy: Uttam
Hyderabad: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was smothering democracy to  help his daughter K Kavitha win the Nizamabad bypolls. He said CM KCR and his family was earning huge illegal wealth through corrupt practices.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp