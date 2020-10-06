TPCC writes to CEC on horse trading, seeks action against TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with the MPs Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and party senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Monday, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora urging him to take action against the ruling TRS party public representatives to safeguard democracy.

Uttam Kumar said that the TRS party had been purchasing the MPTCs, ZPTCs, Municipal Councillors and Corporators violating the Election Code of Conduct to gain upper hand in the upcoming MLC elections. He alleged that the Cabinet Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, MP BB Patil, Government Whip Gampa Goverdhan and other MLAs from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts had been luring the local bodies leaders of opposition parties to get the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha elected.

“The local body leaders, who have defected have been kept at Pragati Resorts, Aalankrita Resorts, Leonia Resorts and other private resorts, in and around Hyderabad, which is an open violation of Covid-19 guidelines,” the Congress leaders said.

Uttam Kumar said that they had furnished the evidence of how TRS candidates and leaders were blatantly violating the Code of Conduct of MLC elections besides showing utter disrespect to the institution of the ECI and other poll authorities and said that they had also lodged separate complaints with the District Collectors of Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

KCR smothering democracy: Uttam

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was smothering democracy to help his daughter K Kavitha win the Nizamabad bypolls. He said CM KCR and his family was earning huge illegal wealth through corrupt practices.