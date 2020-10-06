TS-EAMCET results Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering results will be announced on Tuesday, according to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy. “The EAMCET engineering results are ready. Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy will be releasing the results at 3.30 pm on Tuesday,” he said. “The results for the TS-EAMCET ‘Agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,’ streams this year, will be released separately in the third week of October,” the TSCHE chairman said.