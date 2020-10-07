STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Advocate tries to kill self on Telangana High Court premises

Published: 07th October 2020 08:57 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging inaction by Ramagundam police on a complaint she had filed against an advocate, a woman advocate tried to jump off a building on the Telangana High Court premises on Tuesday. Special Protection Force Personnel on duty noticed the woman identified as B Kavitha climbing over the parapet wall and rushed to her rescue. Inquiries by Charminar police revealed that she had come to the HC to move a petition, seeking directions to the police department on her complaint. 

Kavitha had earlier lodged a complaint at Godavarikhani One Town police station of Ramagundam commissionerate, against another advocate Murali, stating he had cheated her under the pretext of marriage and impregnated her. However, he refused to marry her and even forced her to undergo an abortion. 

Kavitha also stated that police were delaying the investigation and that she faces a threat to her life from Murali. Since she was frustrated, she tried to kill herself by trying to jump from the B Block building on the HC premises. In videos circulated after the incident, she was seen crying, stating that police were being unjust to her. Meanwhile, Ramagundam police confirmed that Murali has already been arrested and a probe is underway. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

