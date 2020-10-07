Boys sweep top 10 ranks in Telangana-EAMCET engineering

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V SAI Teja of Hyderabad secured the top rank in TS-EAMCET 2020 engineering stream, the results of which were released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday. While Sai Teja took the first rank, he was followed by Yashwant Sai and Tammana Boyina Venkata Krishna in the second and third ranks respectively. Interestingly, the top 10 ranks were bagged by boys. E Sriharshita is the topper among the girls, securing the 11th rank.

Meanwhile, Hardik Rajpal of Narayana Junior College, Madhapur in Hyderabad, who bagged All India Rank 6 in the Common Rank List (CRL) for JEE Advanced, secured the fifth rank in TS EAMCET. “I was actually preparing for JEE, but also wrote EAMCET. I never thought I would get the sixth rank,” Hardik, who was born in Madhya Pradesh but now lives with his parents in Hyderabad, said. “Many of my friends got good ranks in the JEE but not in EAMCET. I wonder why.” This year, 1.43 lakh candidates registered for the TSEAMCET 2020 engineering, conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, of which 1,19,183 appeared for the exam and over 89,739 candidates — 75.29 per cent — qualified from the test. Candidates who have secured one to 89,739 ranks can book slots for counselling online from October 9 to 17.

Document verification will be done between October 12 and 18. The TS-EAMCET web options can be selected between October 12 and 20. A total of 8,799 government junior college students appeared for engineering exam this year, out of which 6,046 qualified. Around 1,09,195 students from private junior college students appeared for the exam and 73,999 achieved qualification. Results for TS-EAMCET ‘agriculture, veterinary and pharmacy,’ will be announced s h o r t ly, the TSCHE officials said.