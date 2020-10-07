Collector takes stock of Nizamabad MLC byelection prep

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the polling date for the Nizamabad MLC byelection fast approaching, the district election officials have sped up the necessary procedures and have started focusing on the arrangements to be in place. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polling will be held on October 9.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad Collector and Election Returning Officer (ERO) C Narayana Reddy held a review meeting with the officials concerned to take stock of the arrangements in place, on Tuesday. Kamareddy Collector Dr A Sharath, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Karthikeya and Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) N Swetha attended the meeting.

According to official figures, there are a total number of 824 voters in the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC). The authorities have arranged 50 polling stations in the constituency, with 28 in Nizamabad district and 22 in Kamareddy district.

178 designated officers appointed

To facilitate the enrolment of eligible graduates, as many 178 designated officers have been appointed for the nine districts. The last date for receipt of applications is November 6. The tahsildars of all the mandals and the Deputy Commissioners of 29 circles under GHMC limits have been appointed as the designated officers.