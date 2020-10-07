STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Collector takes stock of Nizamabad MLC byelection prep

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polling will be held on October 9.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the polling date for the Nizamabad MLC byelection fast approaching, the district election officials have sped up the necessary procedures and have started focusing on the arrangements to be in place. As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polling will be held on October 9.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad Collector and Election Returning Officer (ERO) C Narayana Reddy held a review meeting with the officials concerned to take stock of the arrangements in place, on Tuesday. Kamareddy Collector Dr A Sharath, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Karthikeya and Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) N Swetha attended the meeting.

According to official figures, there are a total number of 824 voters in the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC). The authorities have arranged 50 polling stations in the constituency, with 28 in Nizamabad district and 22 in Kamareddy district. 

178 designated officers appointed

To facilitate the enrolment of eligible graduates, as many 178 designated officers have been appointed for the nine districts. The last date for receipt of applications is November 6.  The tahsildars of all the mandals and the Deputy Commissioners of 29 circles under GHMC limits have been appointed as the designated officers.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad MLC byelection
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp