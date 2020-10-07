Dubbaka bypoll: Finance Minister Harish vows to be by Sujatha’s side throughout fight

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy met late leader S Ramalinga Reddy’s wife S Sujatha at her residence in Chittapur of Dubbaka constituency on Tuesday, ahead of the bypolls. Sujatha had been recently declared the TRS candidate for the byelection.

Harish and Prabhakar Reddy said they could not digest the fact that Ramalinga Reddy, who fought for Telangana, was no more. They said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had finalised Sujatha’s candidacy on Monday night and that they have come to personally invite her to join the campaign.

They said Ramalinga Reddy worked hard for the development of Dubbaka and that she should continue his legacy. Harish recalled that the Ramalinga Reddy couple had campaigned for him during the 2004 elections. He assured Sujatha that he and Prabhakar Reddy would always be by her side.

BJP leaders join TRS

On Tuesday, BJP’ SC Cell president K Srinivas, ward member Siddulu from Mubarakpur village, and a few other leaders joined the TRS at Harish’s residence.