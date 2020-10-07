STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s goodbye TRS, hello Congress ticket for Srinivas Reddy

In fact, rumour has it that Srinivas Reddy had been in touch with Congress leader Damodar Raja Narsimha for a while now.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:05 PM

C Srinivas Reddy joins the Congress in the presence of TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After much anticipation, the Congress party has chosen former Minister Cheruku Muthyamreddy’s son Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as its candidate for the Dubbaka byelection. Srinivas Reddy, who had been part of the TRS since 2018, made an abrupt switch to the Congress on Tuesday, after the pink party announced S Sujatha as its candidate on Monday night. An irate Reddy, who was hopeful of bagging the TRS ticket in the Dubbaka bypoll, held a quick meeting with his supporters on Tuesday morning. Later in the evening, Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress party, which welcomed him not only with open arms, but also the party ticket.

In fact, rumour has it that Srinivas Reddy had been in touch with Congress leader Damodar Raja Narsimha for a while now. He joined the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, shortly after which he was declared the party’s candidate. 

Uttam said that Srinivas Reddy has a golden future in the Congress party. “There is rampant corruption in the TRS party, which is spending thousands of crores for the Dubbaka election,” he said.

