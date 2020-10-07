Man who torched Dalit girl nabbed in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after an incident wherein a 13-year-old Dalit domestic help revealed that she was set ablaze by her employer’s son, the accused, Allam Maraiah, was arrested by the Khammam One Town police, on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Maraiah, who torched the girl after she refused his sexual advances, was produced before the court and sent to 14-days remand. Based on Khammam Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal’s directions, the One Town police arrested the perpetrator. The cops informed the media that the accused torched the girl with an intention to kill her for refusing his sexual advances. A case under various IPC sections and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act have been registered.

The girl was shifted to Osmaania General Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. According to District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi, the teenager was stable condition. As she suffered 40 per cent burns, she will have to undergo a plastic surgery, added Dr Malathi.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called on the victim’s family and consoled them. The erstwhile district also witnessed protests with Dalit associations and political parties demanding stringent action against the accused.