STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nizamabad MLC polls: TRS certain of victory

The Minister said that the opposition parties cannot compete with the TRS when it comes to development works, but can only play caste and religion politics.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao exuded confidence over TRS’ victory in the Nizamabad MLC polls. “Our victory will be message to all the contenders that no one can challenge the TRS,” he added.

Addressing voters via video conference on Tuesday, KTR urged them to support TRS candidate K Kavitha. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced recently that he was ready to fight even God to protect the interest of farmers, and that the TRS was moving forward under the dynamic leadership of KCR. 

The Minister said that the opposition parties cannot compete with the TRS when it comes to development works, but can only play caste and religion politics. He told the public about the ongoing development activities, which were initiated by the TRS-led State government. 

The Minister added that soon, Kamareddy and Yellareddy areas would get Godavari water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He said that food processing units will also be established in the district.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Nizamabad MLC polls KT Rama Rao
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp