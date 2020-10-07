Nizamabad MLC polls: TRS certain of victory

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao exuded confidence over TRS’ victory in the Nizamabad MLC polls. “Our victory will be message to all the contenders that no one can challenge the TRS,” he added.

Addressing voters via video conference on Tuesday, KTR urged them to support TRS candidate K Kavitha. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced recently that he was ready to fight even God to protect the interest of farmers, and that the TRS was moving forward under the dynamic leadership of KCR.

The Minister said that the opposition parties cannot compete with the TRS when it comes to development works, but can only play caste and religion politics. He told the public about the ongoing development activities, which were initiated by the TRS-led State government.

The Minister added that soon, Kamareddy and Yellareddy areas would get Godavari water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He said that food processing units will also be established in the district.