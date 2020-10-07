STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to procure all paddy, cotton produce

The Chief Minister said that efforts were on to procure cotton through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and discussions were going on with the CCI in this regard.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to procure fully the paddy and cotton produced by farmers in the Kharif season. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday announced that the government would purchase the paddy and cotton cultivated in Vanakalam. Rao instructed the officials to open 6,000 purchasing centres and ensure that every grain of paddy was purchased.

He said that the government’s aim was to stand by the farmers, right from extending financial assistance to take up cultivation to purchasing the produce once harvested. Rao said that crops were cultivated in a record 134.87 lakh acres in Kharif season. Of this, paddy was cultivated in 52.77 lakh acres, cotton in 60.36 lakh acres, and red gram in 10.78 lakh acres. He said paddy would be procured completely through Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres, Cooperative Societies, and Marketing Department. Rao called upon the farmers not to go in for any distress sale. He said if the paddy was found having below 17 per cent moisture, the government would give Rs 1,888 per quintal as the minimum support price (MSP) for A grade variety and `1,868 per quintal for the B grade variety. Rao urged the farmers to bring in dried paddy to get the MSP and not to bring paddy which was not dried properly. He said guidelines regarding the purchase of paddy would be released in a day or two and Agriculture, Marketing, and Civil Supplies Department would work in coordination for procurement of paddy. 

The Chief Minister said that efforts were on to procure cotton through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and discussions were going on with the CCI in this regard. Rao asked officials to clear any doubts the farmers might have when they come to the procurement centres. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and others were present in the meeting.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharif season Telangana paddy cotton
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp