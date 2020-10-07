Telangana High Court tells govt to act against diet contractor as per law 

By Express News Service

Gulf NRIs case: SC asks Centre, States to respond

A Supreme Court bench on Tuesday issued notices to the Central government, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other State governments, and CBI, to respond to a petition filed by the Telangana Gulf Welfare Association seeking assistance for non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in foreign countries particularly the Gulf region. The petitioner also sought a CBI probe against the bogus agencies and unauthorised agents involved in illegal human trafficking. Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar told the court that about 8.5 million people work in Gulf countries and had remitted $250 billion in the last five years. But the authorities concerned in India are not providing appropriate welfare measures to the workers suffering abroad and their families, he alleged.Intervening, the bench said that it cannot pass orders for those living in foreign countries as the laws differ from country to country. The court can only suggest the Central government to examine the issues raised by the petitioner, it added. The bench adjourned the case hearing. The matter is expected to come up for hearing in the last week of November.

SC stays Andhra Pradesh HC order on APSRTC

The Supreme Court has stayed the order of Andhra Pradesh High Court, which set aside the decision of APSRTC, in repatriating petitioner employees to their parent region i.e. TSRTC. The Apex Court has issued notices to the authorities and employees concerned to respond to the petitions filed by the APSRTC on the issue. Its bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, passed this interim order on Monday in petitions filed by the APSRTC against an order of the AP High Court regarding the employees who were repatriated to their parent region - the TSRTC.As for the case, after the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the APSRTC was divided into two. Some of the employees, working in the Telangana RTC, had opted to work in AP and joined the APSRTC. After some time, the APSRTC had issued orders directing the employees, who have their parents’ addresses in Telangana, to leave and join the TSRTC. Aggrieved, the employees, had approached the High Court for relief. When the court set aside the orders of the APSRTC, the latter moved the Supreme Court. After granting a stay on the HC order, the bench issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case to November 20.

Telangana High Court tells govt to act against diet contractor as per law

Finding fault with the procedure adopted by the authorities to terminate the diet contract of Gandhi and Chest hospitals, which was given to one K Suresh Babu, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the impugned order of cancelling the contract. A division bench directed the authorities concerned of the State government to take strict action against Suresh Babu in accordance with the law. The bench passed this order in the petition filed by Suresh Babu complaining that his contract with Gandhi Hospital, which was valid till September 30, 2021, was terminated without notice and by not following the due process of law.On an earlier occasion, the bench, while dealing with a PIL filed by Dr P Bhagavantha Rao, had pulled up the government for failing to act against Suresh Babu, who was then the diet contractor of Niloufer Hospital, despite negative reports against him. The bench said the diet contractor should have been issued notice. It posted the matter to November 5 for further hearing.