TRS flag on field brings Errabelli’s convoy to a halt in Wardhannapet

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A pink TRS party flag with an image of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that was fluttering on an agricultural field in Wardhannapet led Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to stop his convoy and interact with farmers working on the land.

The Minister, who was on his way to Warangal city, was thrilled on spotting his party’s flag and the CM’s image on the same. Bringing his vehicle to an impromptu halt, Errabelli stepped out and interacted with the ryots seeking their opinion on the new Revenue Act. The farmers responded saying that their satisfaction with the Revenue Act was the reason they had planted the flag on their field.

The farmers asked Errabelli to convey their greetings and regards to the CM for undertaking welfare schemes which would benefit them.Overwhelmed by the farmers’ response, Errabelli took the flag and raised slogans praising KCR along with the ryots and Warangal (East) MLA Nannapaneni Narender. Errabelli said that KCR had earned a special spot in the hearts of people because he understood what the common man wanted.