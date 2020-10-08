STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, BJP competing for second place in Dubbaka: Telangana Minister Harish Rao

Published: 08th October 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over the party’s B Form to the TRS candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll, S Sujatha, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the Congress and BJP are competing for the second place in the Dubbak bypoll. He exuded confidence that no one can stop the TRS from winning by over one lakh majority in the upcoming election. 

The Minister toured the Dubbaka constituency, while DCC secretary Kondal Reddy, and Chikode MPTC Ramreddy and his supporters joined the TRS in his presence. Harish recalled how the then Congress-ruled AP government had lathi-charged the children of Telangana and jailed them at the time of the Telangana movement. He said till yesterday, a leader was chanting the songs of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Dubbaka and when he was denied the TRS ticket, he changed his party. The Minister was referring to Cheruku Srinivas Reddy. 

Harish said KCR has been giving `2,000 pension to the elderly and widows, and `1,00,116 to women at the time of their marriage as part of the Kalyana Laxmi scheme. He said the government will construct houses in vacant plots in the villages of Dubbaka. It had even passed a Bill, clearing the construction of one lakh houses by providing financial assistance to the poor, but it could not implement it due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. 

Meanwhile, late MLA S Ramalinga Reddy’s wife S Sujatha, who is the TRS candidate for the bypoll, launched her election campaign in the constituency with women leaders. Harish lashed out at TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for saying that the government did nothing in Dubbaka. 

The TPCC chief should grow some conscience by seeing the development works in Dubbaka, he added, suggesting that he take a look at the Dubbaka Pedda Cheruvu. He said the Congress had failed to provide drinking water to a single house and irrigation water to even an acre even after ruling for 50 years. He said farmers have hanged themselves to death during the party’s rule, and questioned how can its leaders now ask for votes.

BJP Dubbaka leader suspended

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday suspended party leader Thota Kamalakar Reddy from the Dubbaka Assembly constituency on disciplinary grounds. Kamalakar, who was hoping to contest the bypoll on a BJP ticket, was opposed to Raghunandan Rao’s candidature 

Sujatha meets KCR

TRS candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll, S Sujatha, met Chief Minister KCR, Finance Minister Harish Rao, MP Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Padma Devender Reddy on Wednesday. KCR handed over the Party B Form to her and and asked her to widely publicise the government’s welfare programmes while campaigning for the Dubbaka bypoll. Sujatha expressed confidence that she would win the election with a huge majority. MLC Farooq Hussain, and State leaders Bakki Venkataiah and Rajamouli Panthulu also met KCR 

