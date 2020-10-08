Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy accuses KCR of cheating people

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Congress leaders, who are in-charge of the seven mandals of Dubbaka, have left for the constituency to campaign on behalf of their candidate ahead of the bypoll. TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Aleru MLA Seethakka, Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar, former TPCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah, and senior leaders V Hanumanth Rao and Shabbir Ali have already arrived in Dubbaka.

Speaking to the media at Chegunta, Uttam said Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the people Telangana State with the intention of alleviating their sufferings. But only the KCR family is enjoying the fruits of the Statehood movement. “One family is looting Telangana. It has built a luxurious house worth Rs 500 crore and is running a corrupt rule with thousands of crores. Before the elections, the Chief Minister had assured unemployed youth a stipend of `3,000 but did not implement it,” Uttam said.

He said Telangana became a reality thanks to the movement led by the youth and the unemployed, but KCR has cheated them all after coming to power. He said the unemployed youth should teach KCR a lesson by exercising their right to vote. Uttam said if the TRS is defeated, it will learn something and implement the stipend scheme.

Speaking on the pandemic situation in TS, Uttam said Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day but KCR has not included the disease in Aarogyasri. The TPCC chief lamented that the people are being humiliated by the TRS which is trying to buy their votes with ill-gotten money. He asked the people to accept the money as it belongs to them and urged them to vote for the Congress.