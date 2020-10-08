Data analytics jobs in Tier-II cities on the rise 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study on jobs and hiring trends in analytics and data science domains conducted by Great Learning, on Wednesday revealed that over 93,500 data science jobs were vacant in India at the end of August, 2020. The study provides a comprehensive view of the data science job landscape in 2020, including the impact that Covid-19 has had on the vacancies in the sector.

As for Hyderabad, there was only a marginal increase in jobs in August over last along with Pune and Chennai. Bengaluru continues to create the maximum number of jobs, contributing around 23 per cent of analytics jobs in India. Interestingly, the proportion of jobs advertised for Tier-II and Tier-III cities, has increased this year to 10.5% from 8.4% in January 2020. This is mainly because the outbreak has led to the adoption of remote working and hiring. This trend is expected to last till the second quarter of 2021.

The study further reveals that the median salary for data science professionals in India stands at `9.5 lakh/annum in 2020 as per the listed job openings (the actual salary is generally higher than the listed salary). For those with more than a decade of experience, packages are in the range of `25- 50 lakh depending on the role and expertise.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, “Over the last year, we have seen an immense growth in the demand for professionals proficient with skills in data science and analytics. Also, international IT and KPO corporations are moving more of their business to India. This rise in demand has been seen at a very opportune moment. To unlearn, learn and reskill is now an imperative for professionals.”