DET, German firm to impart training to ITI students

The authorities said that they will extend the number of ITIs to 20.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Indo-German Initiative for Technological Education (IGnITE), the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET) has entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), an industry owned by the German government, and Siemens, to impart skill-based training to the ITI students, in the presence of Labour, Employment Training and Factories Minister Ch Malla Reddy. 

IGnITE, which was aimed to enhance the employability and improve practical skills of 40,000 trainees in ITIs across 10 States in 4 years (2020-2024), focuses on the need for industry experience and practice among trainees.

The Joint Director of DET said that the objectives of the project include the need to increase the employability of ITI trainees by making them industry-ready, improvement in training pedagogy of the instructors of ITIs, engagement of industry associations to become an active stakeholder in the vocational development ecosystem.

As many as 4,821 students from 12 government-run ITIs -- Musheerabad, Mallepally, Old City, Shantinagar, Sanathnagar, Vijay Nagar Colony, Medhchal, Alwal, Shameerpet, Bhongir, Sangareddy and Vikarabad -- will be trained in five categories. The authorities said that they will extend the number of ITIs to 20.

