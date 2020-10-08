STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao coins ‘3E’ principle for uplift of SCs, STs

Govt to help them with education, entrepreneurship, employment

Published: 08th October 2020 09:36 AM

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao hands over cheques to SC/ST entrepreneurs in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While releasing Rs 100 crore subsidy to 2,000 SC and ST entrepreneurs on Wednesday, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao coined the ‘3E’ principle — education, entrepreneurship and employment — to uplift the downtrodden classes. 

He also proposed a new policy for Telangana, under which employment and investment opportunities would be provided to the SC and ST youth. The Minister handed over cheques to some beneficiaries too. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Telangana is committed to the development of SCs and STs. He, along with ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, participated in a review meeting here on Wednesday. The Industries Minister also inaugurated the office and website of the SC and ST Commission. 

He said the State government is not only providing quality education to the SCs and STs, but is also trying to strengthen them economically. It aims at turning the SC/ST youth into industrialists, for which industrial units have been sanctioned to 36,000 of them so far, he said. The subsidy amounts would also be released shortly. 

Stating that Telangana has became a role model for the country in terms of constructing irrigation projects, and initiating administrative reforms and welfare activities, Rama Rao suggested that the officials too lead the way in providing investment and employment opportunities to SC and ST youth.

