Dubbaka bypoll: Srinivas Reddy gets Congress ticket

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after quitting the ruling TRS to join the opposition Congress, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as the party’s candidate for the Dubbaka by-election.

Releasing a press statement in new Delhi on Wednesday, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik announced Srinivas Reddy as the candidate for the Dubbaka bypoll officially. Srinivas Reddy had joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.