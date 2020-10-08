STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tainted former Malkajgiri ACP invested in hotel too

Officials posed several questions in connection with purchasing disputed lands at various places in the city. 

Published: 08th October 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

ACB officials conducted a raid on Malkajgiri ACP Y Narsimha Reddy’s residence on Wednesday.

ACB officials conducted a raid on Malkajgiri ACP Y Narsimha Reddy’s residence on Wednesday. (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Y Narasimha Reddy is said to have invested a large sum of money in the hospitality business. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are probing the case of his illegal assets, are understood to have obtained details of investment in a hotel located at Pedda Amberpet of Hayathnagar.

It was reported that the former ACP invested Rs 50 lakh to set up a restaurant which it is being run by a partner.  However, Narasimha Reddy denied any role in setting up the business. ACB officials questioned the accused officer on the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Officials posed several questions in connection with purchasing disputed lands at various places in the city. 

Subordinates provide info

Sub Inspectors and Inspectors working in the Malkajgiri division reportedly provided ample information to the ACB in connection with Narasimha Reddy’s role in settling land disputes. Based on this information, ACB officials kept a close watch on the activities of the accused, and found that the former ACP had purchased land in many places. 

A tough customer

Meanwhile, the ACB is finding out that former ACP Narasimha Reddy is a tough cookie who refuses to crumble under the pressure of questioning. The accused officer who has in-depth experience in investigating criminals while he was posted in the Task Force and Law and Order wings has stubbornly refused to yield to any of the charges. “Either he doesn’t answer or says he has no idea when confronted with incriminating facts,” say sources.  With regard to his illegal properties, he has maintained that he does not own any of them, and his relatives and family members were the owners of the seized properties.

Silent treatment

ACB officials find gold and crucial documents in lockers of Narasimha Reddy and kin but sacked cop keeps his lips sealed during interrogation. Denies having any illegal assets or businesses, says they belong to his relatives

Giving nothing away

The ACB is finding out that former ACP Narasimha Reddy is a tough cookie who refuses to crumble under the pressure of questioning, using the experience he gained during his earlier postings

