Telangana High Court issues notices to State, Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the State and Central governments for filing counter affidavit in the PIL seeking constitution of State Council for Clinical Establishments and District Registering Authority as per provisions of the Clinical establishments (Registering and Regulation) Act, 2010, with regard to functioning of private hospitals.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by Forum Against Corruption, an NGO, seeking direction to the State government to constitute the above.

At present, all private hospitals in the State are operating with zero accountability and have been fleecing patients with arbitrary charges, the petitioner said. The bench issued notices to the respondents - State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to Medical and Health and Secretary to Ministry of Medical and Health, to respond on the issue and posted the matter to November 3.