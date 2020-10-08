STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to go to ryots’ houses to purchase paddy

CM assures to purchase paddy with less than 17% moisture at Rs 1,888 per quintal

Published: 08th October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy

Paddy crop ready for harvest. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will purchase paddy from the doorsteps of farmers as Covid-19 pandemic rages on. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review for the second day on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan on paddy procurement.

“Paddy will be purchased at the village level. Since the Corona fear is still lingering, various government agencies will be sent to villages to purchase the entire paddy produce,” the Chief Minister declared. 

“The government agencies will go to the farmers and purchase the paddy. Farmers need not get the paddy to the markets and face problems,” Rao said.  He said that the paddy with less than 17 per cent moisture would be purchased by the State government at `1,888 per quintal for A grade variety and `1,868 per quintal MSP for the B grade variety.

Rao told officials to prepare an estimate as to how much paddy would hit the markets and thereby prepare a purchase plan accordingly. He also instructed officials to ensure that the farmers get their money on the sale of paddy immediately along with the bank guarantees.

He mooted strengthening of the Civil Supplies Department, as the State was producing more paddy due to irrigation facilities provided by the government. He also instructed officials to proceed with plans to purchase red gram cultivated in 10.78 lakh acres in Kharif.  Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy was present at the meeting.

