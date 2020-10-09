Adilabad tribals stage protest against LRS

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A large number of Adivasis, including leaders of Adivasi organisations from surrounding villages, gathered in Jainoor town on Thursday and blocked the road between Adilabad and Asifabad districts, protesting against land regularisation scheme (LRS) demanding that the Lambada community be removed from ST category.

Protestors gathered under the banner of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (thudum debba). The protest went on for hours, causing disruptions in traffic. Adivasi Hakulla Porata Samithi district president K Vijay and general secretary P Bapu Rao demanded the State government to revoke LRS in the agency areas and implement agency rights. They demanded the government to issue pattas to adivasis who are cultivating forest lands since decades.