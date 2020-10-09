STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After ’19 debacle, all eyes on Kavitha in today’s MLC polls

Kavitha’s election has never been in doubt as the TRS has about 600 votes of the total 824.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:00 AM

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Former Nizamabad MP and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha will take on Congress nominee V Subhash Reddy and BJP candidate P Lakshminarayana in the by-election for the Nizamabad MLC (Local Authorities) seat, polling for which will be held on Friday.After her defeat in the 2019 Parliamentary elections from Nizamabad, Kavitha went on a sabbatical, except for a few instances when she participated in some social service activities. She had lost to BJP’s Dharmapuri Aravind by about 76,000 votes.

The MLC seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the incumbent R Bhupati Reddy for switching loyalties to the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections. Back then, KCR had nominated Kavitha for the seat but the by-election was postponed thrice after it was notified in March, on account of the Covid-induced lockdown.

Kavitha’s election has never been in doubt as the TRS has about 600 votes of the total 824. The Congress, on the other hand, has 140, the BJP about 82 and two independents. The voters comprise 537 MPTCS, 49 ZPTCs, 226 corporators and councillors, and 12 ex-officio members. There are about 50 polling centres in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, and the voters will exercise their franchise amid strict Covid-19 protocol. This is probably rare, wherein a by-election is low key with zilch campaigning. Counting is on October 12. 

