STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dubbaka political tide in favour of Cong: Uttam

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief went one step further and alleged that the money TRS is spending for the bypoll was because of its corrupt rule.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigns at Daulatabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday that after the party leadership announced its candidate for the Dubbaka byelection, the political tide in the constituency has turned in favour of Congress.

He also expressed hope that the people of Dubbaka will elect Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as their new MLA. Uttam made these statements while taking part in the election campaign for the Congress candidate. He also toured various villages in Dubbaka mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam slammed Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments on Wednesday and claimed that it is the TRS and BJP who are competing for the second place in Dubbaka. 

“Something went wrong in the Dubbaka in 2018 which was why we lost. This won’t happen again,” Uttam said. 

Meanwhile, he also criticised the Finance Minister for asking the people to vote for TRS by considering him, while the Congress leaders are asking the people to cast their votes to the party candidate by taking into consideration Srinivas Reddy’s profile.

“As per Harish’s comments, it looks as if he is contesting in the poll and not the announced candidate,” Uttam said.

Stating that the Dubbaka bypoll has a great relevance in the State politics, Uttam said the election result will decide the fate and future of the four crore people living in Telangana. 

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief went one step further and alleged that the money TRS is spending for the bypoll was because of its corrupt rule.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp