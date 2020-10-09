Dubbaka political tide in favour of Cong: Uttam

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday that after the party leadership announced its candidate for the Dubbaka byelection, the political tide in the constituency has turned in favour of Congress.

He also expressed hope that the people of Dubbaka will elect Cheruku Srinivas Reddy as their new MLA. Uttam made these statements while taking part in the election campaign for the Congress candidate. He also toured various villages in Dubbaka mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam slammed Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments on Wednesday and claimed that it is the TRS and BJP who are competing for the second place in Dubbaka.

“Something went wrong in the Dubbaka in 2018 which was why we lost. This won’t happen again,” Uttam said.

Meanwhile, he also criticised the Finance Minister for asking the people to vote for TRS by considering him, while the Congress leaders are asking the people to cast their votes to the party candidate by taking into consideration Srinivas Reddy’s profile.

“As per Harish’s comments, it looks as if he is contesting in the poll and not the announced candidate,” Uttam said.

Stating that the Dubbaka bypoll has a great relevance in the State politics, Uttam said the election result will decide the fate and future of the four crore people living in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the TPCC chief went one step further and alleged that the money TRS is spending for the bypoll was because of its corrupt rule.