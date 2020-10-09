Harish scoffs at outsourced cong campaign

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Continuing his attack on the Opposition parties, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday took a jibe at the grand-old Congress party for ‘outsourcing’ campaigners for the Dubbaka byelection. While addressing a meeting organised by Dubbaka youngsters in support of TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, at Daulatabad, the Minister alleged that those who lead the Congress’ campaign are all outsiders and have no connection with Dubbaka whatsoever. “From generators and microphones to campaigners, the Congress leadership has rented them all from other districts,” Harish claimed.

Earlier in the day, Harish had also participated in a massive bike rally in the constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the Congress leaders for making their appearance only before elections and disappearing soon after, like those insects that comes only during monsoon.

“All TRS leaders work round-the-clock for the people and are available to them whenever the latter need,” Harish said and claimed that those who are currently leading the campaign for Congress in Dubbaka belong to other districts and will disappear once the poll is over. “Even though Uttam was a Cabinet Minister in the N Kiran Kumar Reddy government, in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, how many times did he visit Dubbaka back then? Not even once!” Harish said and mentioned that he has been part of the constituency for several years. He also assured that he would stay in Dubbaka, while not in Hyderabad, till the bypoll is over.

Claiming that the massive rally organised by youngsters in the constituency, in which around 3,000 bikes were arrayed, clearly stated that they too supported TRS, Harish said: “Not just the youngsters, but people belonging to all sections of the society support TRS.” He also requested the voters to give the Opposition parties that spread conspiracies a befitting reply.

“Dubbaka witnessed development due to the hard work of late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy and the cooperation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. From providing drinking water to every household to constructing 21 new sub-stations and installing 1,000 new transformers for the farmers in Dubbaka, Ramalinga Reddy and the TRS government have done it all. TRS requests the people to stand by the pink party candidate to continue this trend,” Harish said.Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and several other leaders were present during the campaign.