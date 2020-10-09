LAWCET, PGLCET exams on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS-LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS-PGLCET) will be conducted on October 9 by the Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE).

A total of 30,310 candidates have registered for TS-LAWCET and PGLCET, the TSCHE said. The exam will be conducted at 67 centres, including 63 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

The entrance test for the three-year LLB course will be held from 10.30 am to 12 pm. Whereas, PGLCET exam is scheduled between 3 pm to 4.30 pm.