Maoists claim to have killed 25 ‘informers’

Vijja was found to have been working for the police for the past two years.

Published: 09th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:49 AM

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee official spokesperson Vikalp has claimed that his party killed as many as 25 persons, including a few party cadre in Chhattisgarh, recently.In a statement released on Thursday, he claimed that those persons whom the party killed were secret agents, covert operatives and police informers planted in the party by Bastar range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, and Bijapur SP Kamalochan Kashyap.

Twelve secret agents, five covert operatives and eight police informers, working in Gangaloor area, were eliminated in a people’s court based on specific inputs about their anti-party activities. During an organisational inquiry, Maoist DVCM Modiyam Vijja, killed recently, too was found to be a “covert”.

Vijja was found to have been working for the police for the past two years. He was given the task of damaging the party’s central leadership. He tipped off the police about four important meetings in the past and during questioning he confessed to his acts, Vikalp said.

However, with the support of public and the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), danger to Maoist ranks was averted. Vijja was acting in coordination with another area committee member Gopi, who switched sides and was in police protection for long.  The police were paying money to their moles in the party. They were tasked to kill local leaders and escape, besides committing atrocities against women and children, Vikalp alleged.

