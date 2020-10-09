STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains bring down temperatures across Telangana

Published: 09th October 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage water overflowing at Banjara Hills road no 12 in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAXIMUM temperatures dipped across the State on Thursday, falling anywhere between 1 to 7 degree Celsius in various districts. The drop was marked in northern Telangana districts, where rains were recorded in many areas on Wednesday, with Dandepally in Mancherial district receiving highest rainfall of 128.3mm. 

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 27.4 degree Celsius, which is 4.1 degree Celsius below normal. In Nizamabad and Ramagundam, the maximum temperature dipped by as much as 7.2 degree Celsius and 6.1 degree Celsius, to 25.5 and 27.6 degree Celsius, respectively. In Hanmakonda, the maximum temperature dipped by 5.9 degree Celsius to 26.5 degree Celsius. 

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in 19 districts of Telangana on Friday, and  over the weekend, heavy rains are expected across the State at isolated places, according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department. Also, thundershowers will continue to occur at isolated places across Telangana the next four days. The heavy rainfall forecast is in view of a low pressure area that is likely to form on Friday over the Bay of Bengal, concentrate into depression within 24 hours, and cross north Andhra Pradesh around October 11. 
 

