Trains on iconic golden quad to zoom at 130 kmph soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SECTIONS of the iconic golden quadrilateral, which are part of the South Central Railway, are upgrading to maximum permissible speed. On completion of the speed trials and related works, a detailed report will be submitted to Commissioner Railway Safety, Secunderabad Circle, for obtaining necessary permissions to enhance the maximum permissible speed of all these routes to 130 km per hour.The sections that come under GQ/GD routes in SCR jurisdiction are Balharshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur, Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam and Wadi-Gooty-Renigunta.

Currently, the maximum permissible speed between Balharshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada and Kazipet-Secunderabad is 120 kmph, while the same between Vijayawada-Gudur and Wadi-Gooty-Renigunta sections is 110 kmph. These routes are in the process of speed upgradation up to 130 kmph, as per the directives of the Railway Board.

As an initial step towards measuring the track parameters, Research Design and Standards Organisation is conducting oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of 24 coaches of all classes.

During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive and coach fitness, will be recorded.

These trials have already been conducted in July this year between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Gooty-Renigunta sections. The upgradation works of these routes, which require standards from track point-of-view, like heavier rails, improvement of curves, gradients and others, have been fast paced. Oscillation trials are being carried out in the remaining sections viz., Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur and Wadi-Gooty.