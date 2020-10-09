TRS activist dies as tractor overturns 

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A TRS activist died in Jadcherla on Thursday after the tractor that he was driving overturned and crushed him. The driver, Errola Raju (28), had started from Urkondapet village and was driving to Karvena reservoir where the party had called a meeting to welcome the recently passed Revenue Act.

Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Edla Balavardhan Goud asked Jadcherla MLA and former minister C Laxma Reddy why he was holding massive rallies in the district. He alleged that TRS leaders and workers did not care for the victim and left him to the mercy of God. He termed the death of the victim as a “murder by the TRS”. He demanded `50 lakh ex gratia for the victim from the State government.