1,891 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,891 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,08,535.The State conducted 53,086 tests on the day, a majority of which (49,411) were conducted in government testing centres and the remaining (3,675) in private testing centres, according to the media bulletin issued by State government. The State’s active case tally is now at 26, 374 - of which over 4,573 people are hospitalised. An analysis of those hospitalised shows that 1,445 people are in the ICU, of which 619 are getting treated in government hospitals and 826 in private hospitals.

Of the 1,891 new cases on Thursday, 285 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Of the remaining cases, a majority were from Medchal and Rangareddy districts with 195 and 175 cases respectively. The other bulk of cases came from Nalgonda (128), Karimnagar (97), and Khammam (76). As per the media bulletin, 70 per cent (1,45,974) of patients were asymptomatic and only 30 percent (62,561) displayed any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported on the day were seven, taking the toll to 1,208. The State also recorded 1,878 new recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,80,953.

