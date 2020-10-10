STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

AP MP’s firm diverted funds illegally, finds CBI

An internal report by Punjab National Bank states that Rs 826 crore was diverted by Raju’s firm with help from Axis Bank officials

Published: 10th October 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in the residence and office of Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSRCP’s rebel MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju in connection with a bank fraud case, the agency officials are understood to have received an internal report related to the case from Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Based on the bank’s internal report, CBI officials initiated action by questioning officials and auditors of the accused company, Ind-Bharath Thermal Limited, for alleged diversion of funds in an illegal manner.
In its internal report, the PNB has found fault with the firm’s management and its directors for deliberately diverting `826 crore loan amount, sanctioned to the company as financial support by a consortium of banks led by the PNB. 

CBI to grill Axis Bank staff 

The CBI also found that officials of an Axis Bank branch in Greenlands near Begumpet in Hyderabad allegedly colluded with the accused. In the FIR filed in connection with the case, Axis Bank is accused No. 5, and is one of the banks forming the consortium which provided loan to the acused firm and its directors, including Raju. 

“Axis Bank officials, in order to help the accused company’s directors and promoters, diverted the loan amount to a current account. Later, this amount was transferred to different accounts by the borrowers with the assistance of Axis Bank Greenlands branch,” said a CBI official.

CBI officials have found that the accused company and its directors transferred the funds illegally in the guise of making advance payments to contractors and sub-contractors, and for purchase of materials.On Thursday, based on a complaint from PNB, the CBI had conducted searches at 11 places in Hyderabad and Mumbai and seized some documents in connection with the case. 

Axis Bank officials helped the accused

The CBI found that officials of a branch of Axis Bank in Greenlands near Begumpet in Hyderabad allegedly colluded with the accused. The bank is among the consortium of banks which provided loan to the accused firm and its directors, including Raju, the accused

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp