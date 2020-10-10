AP MP’s firm diverted funds illegally, finds CBI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in the residence and office of Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSRCP’s rebel MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju in connection with a bank fraud case, the agency officials are understood to have received an internal report related to the case from Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Based on the bank’s internal report, CBI officials initiated action by questioning officials and auditors of the accused company, Ind-Bharath Thermal Limited, for alleged diversion of funds in an illegal manner.

In its internal report, the PNB has found fault with the firm’s management and its directors for deliberately diverting `826 crore loan amount, sanctioned to the company as financial support by a consortium of banks led by the PNB.

CBI to grill Axis Bank staff

The CBI also found that officials of an Axis Bank branch in Greenlands near Begumpet in Hyderabad allegedly colluded with the accused. In the FIR filed in connection with the case, Axis Bank is accused No. 5, and is one of the banks forming the consortium which provided loan to the acused firm and its directors, including Raju.

“Axis Bank officials, in order to help the accused company’s directors and promoters, diverted the loan amount to a current account. Later, this amount was transferred to different accounts by the borrowers with the assistance of Axis Bank Greenlands branch,” said a CBI official.

CBI officials have found that the accused company and its directors transferred the funds illegally in the guise of making advance payments to contractors and sub-contractors, and for purchase of materials.On Thursday, based on a complaint from PNB, the CBI had conducted searches at 11 places in Hyderabad and Mumbai and seized some documents in connection with the case.

