STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Assembly session on Oct 13, changes to GHMC Act on agenda

State Cabinet to meet on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan, will discuss the list of Bills to be introduced; Legislative Council session scheduled for October 14  
 

Published: 10th October 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to hold a Legislative Assembly session on October 13 and a Legislative Council session the following day. During the Assembly session, which will begin at 11.30 am, several Bills, including the GHMC Amendment Bill, will be introduced in the Legislature.  Also, the State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, to discuss the Bills to be introduced. It is also expected to discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer and purchase of paddy, among other matters. The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments at Pragathi Bhavan the same day to review the regulatory farming policy. 

The type of crops to be grown in Rabi and which ones would fetch more revenue for farmers are on the meeting’s agenda. Accordingly, the government will instruct farmers on the cropping pattern for Rabi.
Earlier, the government had suggested farmers not to cultivate maize in the Kharif season. The reason for this was that the Centre has been importing large quantities of maize, which would impact the farmers. A decision on cultivating maize will also be taken at the meeting. 

Rao has decided to set up purchase centres in villages for the safety of farmers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. He will review the establishment of 6,000-odd paddy purchase centres. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a few centres had already been set up in villages during the last crop season. “We have not yet got over the Covid-19 threat. Hence, the Kharif agricultural produce should be purchased in villages by setting up purchase centres,” he directed the officials on Friday. He told them to ensure that farmers are paid as soon as their produce is bought.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp