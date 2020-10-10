Assembly session on Oct 13, changes to GHMC Act on agenda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to hold a Legislative Assembly session on October 13 and a Legislative Council session the following day. During the Assembly session, which will begin at 11.30 am, several Bills, including the GHMC Amendment Bill, will be introduced in the Legislature. Also, the State Cabinet will meet on Saturday at 5 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, to discuss the Bills to be introduced. It is also expected to discuss the regulatory farming policy to be implemented during the summer and purchase of paddy, among other matters. The Chief Minister will hold a review meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments at Pragathi Bhavan the same day to review the regulatory farming policy.

The type of crops to be grown in Rabi and which ones would fetch more revenue for farmers are on the meeting’s agenda. Accordingly, the government will instruct farmers on the cropping pattern for Rabi.

Earlier, the government had suggested farmers not to cultivate maize in the Kharif season. The reason for this was that the Centre has been importing large quantities of maize, which would impact the farmers. A decision on cultivating maize will also be taken at the meeting.

Rao has decided to set up purchase centres in villages for the safety of farmers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. He will review the establishment of 6,000-odd paddy purchase centres. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a few centres had already been set up in villages during the last crop season. “We have not yet got over the Covid-19 threat. Hence, the Kharif agricultural produce should be purchased in villages by setting up purchase centres,” he directed the officials on Friday. He told them to ensure that farmers are paid as soon as their produce is bought.