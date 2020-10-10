STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Coming up: VIP cases in Hyderabad trial courts 

The trial courts at Hyderabad, including the Special CBI Court and ACB Court, have listed various cases pending against both sitting and former MPs and MLAs. 

Published: 10th October 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pursuant to the recent orders by the Supreme Court and Telangana High Court, various high-profile criminal cases pending against VIPs from the two Telugu states will be coming up for hearing over the next couple of weeks in various courts in Hyderabad. 

There are several cases against political leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The trial courts at Hyderabad, including the Special CBI Court and ACB Court, have listed various cases pending against both sitting and former MPs and MLAs. 

Among them are alleged disproportionate assets case against the Andhra Pradesh CM and various cases involving Revanth Reddy and others, in which hearing takes place on Monday. At present, most of these leaders are on bail.  

The trial courts will now take up these cases for hearing on day-to-day basis as per the high court direction.On Friday, Jagan’s counsel filed an application before the Special CBI Court with a plea to hear the alleged disproportionate assets case through video conferencing mode. The CBI court has listed the matter for hearing on Monday. Several other accused, including Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao and several senior IAS officers and industrialists are involved in the assets case. The case was last heard in February this year. 

As for Chandrababu Naidu’s alleged disproportionate assets case filed in 2005 by Lakshmi Parvathi, YSRC leader and wife of former CM late NT Rama Rao, the Special ACB Court while dealing with the case in Feb this year, posted the matter to February 26 for further hearing. 

Naidu had filed an appeal before the then AP High Court, which granted stay on proceedings pending before the trial court. For the last 14 years, the stay was in operation and the High Court had also refused to vacate the stay as pleaded by Lakshmi Parvati. 

Last year, the Supreme Court had issued a blanket order by vacating stay orders in all the old civil and criminal cases. Following the Apex Court order, the stay granted in Naidu’s appeal also stood vacated. Any stay order will be in force for a maximum period of six months, her counsel argued before the trial court. The Special ACB Court posted the case to October 21 for hearing. 

With regard to sensational cash-for-vote scam case, in December 2016 the then Hyderabad High Court granted relief to Chandrababu Naidu by setting aside the order passed by the Special ACB Court, directing the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct probe into the role of other suspects, including Naidu’s, in the scam. 

The ACB court passed the order based on the complaint of YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. The MLA alleged that the ACB had failed to probe into the role of Naidu in the cash-for-vote scam case though the audio tapes of phone conversation of Naidu and TRS-nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson clearly shows the involvement of the former in the case. 

The then TDP MLA Revanth Reddy, presently Congress MP, was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while he was offering bribe to Stephenson in May, 2015. Later, the High Court granted bail to Revanth and others in the case.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp